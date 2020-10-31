Spike in new COVID-19 infections ahead of US presidential election

The latest information from the Johns Hopkins University suggests that coronavirus cases in the United States have seen an exponential rise in recent days, with 94,000 new COVID-19-cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the university’s tally, Friday marks the second day in a row that new infections have surpassed 91,000 in a day.

It is a worrying figure with outbreaks of the virus being reported in the key states that are expected to decide the 2020 general election.

However, the spike in new infections has not stopped President Donald Trump and Democratic party candidate for president Joe Biden from campaigning. In fact, the two have ramped up their activities as the time winds down for the November 3 election.

With less than 72 hours left to go, Donald Trump has 14 rallies planned in seven states, with even an eleventh-hour event slated to be held the night prior to the big day.

Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail, despite the numbers coming out of John Hopkins University, continues to downplay the pandemic.

“More Testing equals more cases. We have best testing. Deaths WAY DOWN,” said Trump in a tweet on Friday.

However, it does appear that Trump is taking the pandemic more seriously as his rallies, now held outdoors, have ensured that all incoming supporters are screened and given masks.

Similarly, Biden has also continued to campaign, though promoting events that maintain limited physical contact, instead opting for car rallies.

US health experts are warning the caseload and death toll will continue to rise as the flu season coincides with the outbreaks.