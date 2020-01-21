Sports culture needed: Antigua wants to produce the next Bolt

Sports culture needed: Antigua wants to produce the next BoltTuesday, January 21, 2020
|
Antigua Sports Minister Daryll Matthew believes that it will take the development of a sporting culture in that island for sports to develop positively.
Even with all the sponsorship and proper facilities—which he acknowledged are important—he said a sporting culture must be bred.
“More importantly there must be a shift in the mindset. We have to develop a sporting culture. We play sports but I do not know if we have a sporting culture,” he was quoted in The Daily Observer.
He aded: “The thinking is that a lot of persons play sports as a hobby. You do sports when you are finished doing everything else, you do sports maybe to keep fit but do we have a sporting culture nationally where one of the things a child looks forward to doing when they are old enough to run and walk and play and in school is to become a professional athlete?”
The minister said programmes must be put in place to produce the next Usain Bolt, Cristiano Ronaldo or Viv Richards.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy