Sports culture needed: Antigua wants to produce the next Bolt

Antigua Sports Minister Daryll Matthew believes that it will take the development of a sporting culture in that island for sports to develop positively.

Even with all the sponsorship and proper facilities—which he acknowledged are important—he said a sporting culture must be bred.

“More importantly there must be a shift in the mindset. We have to develop a sporting culture. We play sports but I do not know if we have a sporting culture,” he was quoted in The Daily Observer.

He aded: “The thinking is that a lot of persons play sports as a hobby. You do sports when you are finished doing everything else, you do sports maybe to keep fit but do we have a sporting culture nationally where one of the things a child looks forward to doing when they are old enough to run and walk and play and in school is to become a professional athlete?”

The minister said programmes must be put in place to produce the next Usain Bolt, Cristiano Ronaldo or Viv Richards.