Spotlight on domestic violence

MAY PEN, Clarendon— Thirty women and 10 girls from this parish who have been victims of domestic violence will benefit from assistance provided under the $10-million Spotlight Initiative.

The help will come in the form of training that will prepare the adults for running their own small businesses, complemented by mentoring and psychological support, along with the strengthening of facilities and the legislative framework needed to address abuse in both groups.

“The expected outcome is for women to be empowered mentally and financially,” said Shelly-Ann Forrester, programme lead for the Spotlight Initiative which is being spearheaded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). “Psycho-social training is also a part of the programme which will help them to easily identify potential violent behaviours in their partners before it escalates to the point where they may be injured or killed,” she added,

Geared towards the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls, Spotlight aims to strengthen institutions that can provide support while also engaging directly with those whose lives have been negatively impacted.

Forrester explained that it is a multi-level approach which also included legislative amendments to Acts such as the Domestic Violence Act and the Sexual Harassment Bill.

“We are also looking at strengthening national and subnational institutions to be better able to respond to and prevent violence against women and girls and so we decided to partner with the [Clarendon] Municipal Corporation to reach out and impact those affected,” she revealed.

Adult participants will receive business development training which is expected to translate into viable small business enterprises that will make them financially independent.

During its launch on November 12, the Spotlight Initiative handed over 30 tablets that will facilitate participants' efforts to join classes remotely.

“Because of the pandemic we want to be flexible and so we have donated tablets to the participants so they can access online training with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation along with other courses in accounting and financing as well as marketing, which is expected to prepare them for managing their own businesses,” explained Forrester.

She added that the training ends in December after which participants will be mentored for two months as they develop and establish their business. The municipal corporation will continue to support and monitor them after that.

One participant said she ended up in the programme because she was molested as a child and was also the victim of an abusive relationship.

“The programme is awesome. I have never been afraid to speak up about being abused or molested. In the programme I realise that, by sharing my story, other women who were afraid to talk actually opened up. A lot of us bottle up the emotions inside and don't express how we feel. Here we learn about different types of abuse and we found out that a lot of us feel that if our spouses not beating us or rape us then it's not abuse. So being in the programme is a plus,” said Aneka Salmon-Crossley.

“We are happy we were able to come out of our situations because our stories could have ended differently. I think there is more that can be done to stem violence against women and girls. Some women say they have gone to the police station to seek assistance and the matter was swept under the carpet. As a people we need to take abuse more seriously. Sometimes we need to help as much as we can in a discreet manner because if we don't, somebody might end up dead. So I am happy to be a part of the initiative and thank the conceptualisers of the Spotlight Initiative for shining the spotlight on us hurting and abused women,” added Salmon-Crossley.

During the ceremony, the initiative was lauded as a successful collaboration by the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, the Clarendon Parish Development Committee Benevolent Society, the Police Community Safety and Security Branch (PCSSB) as well as the Victims Services Division.

“We are happy to be a partner in this initiative because it will serve as a preventative measure,” said Detective Woman Sergeant Morrine Willock-Gordon who is assigned to the May Pen PCSSB. “We recently opened a domestic violence centre at the Hayes Police Station which is a part of the Spotlight project. Once a record comes in relating to domestic violence it goes through the centre to our volunteer pastors who reach out and counsel these persons. What we want is to get rid of the culture where persons remain silent when they are being hurt. We realise that some of these unreported incidents or those brushed under the carpet are coming back to haunt us and, in some cases, resulting in murders. This initiative is valuable to us,” she added.

She told the Jamaica Observer that it was remarkable that actions and investments are now coming into play to assist those who have been suffering over the years.

Victims Services Manager Kevin Edwards said the project was necessary as the agency makes the connection through referrals for individuals who come in for assistance to be a part of the programme.

The Spotlight Initiative is currently focused on Clarendon and St Thomas, however, the expectation is that it will be extended to other parishes over time.