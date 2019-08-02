Spragga Benz urges Jamaicans to sign Cockpit Country petition

Entertainer Spragga Benz is urging Jamaicans to sign a petition via social media to preserve the Cockpit Country and Maroon lands.

Using his Instagram account @spraggabenz3, the dancehall artiste pleaded with Jamaicans to prevent the sale of untouched sacred lands to mining companies. Other entertainment figures who have called for the preservation of the Cockpit Country include Bounty Killer, Queen Ifrica, Popcaan and Mr Vegas.

Watch Spragga Benz make his plea for the Cockpit Country.