Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

A squirrel in Colorado, United States, has tested positive for the bubonic plague (black plague). The squirrel tested positive on Saturday (July 11) in the town of Morrison. According to the Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) department, this is the first case of the plague in the US this year.

However, the JCPH is warning the public that it can infect both humans and animals if proper precautions are not taken. The disease can be transmitted from flea bites and infected animals.

While modern antibiotics can prevent complications and death if treated quickly enough, itâ€™s still a major threat. The disease can cause painful, swollen lymph nodes, fever, chills, and coughing.

The black plague is responsible for one of the deadliest pandemic in human history which saw it killing more than 200 million people in the 4th century.

However, the plague is making a comeback, and the World Health Organization has categorized it as a re-emerging disease. A teenager in Mongolia is the first reported death from the black plague so far.