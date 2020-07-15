Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in ColoradoWednesday, July 15, 2020
|
A squirrel in Colorado, United States, has tested positive for the bubonic plague (black plague). The squirrel tested positive on Saturday (July 11) in the town of Morrison. According to the Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) department, this is the first case of the plague in the US this year.
However, the JCPH is warning the public that it can infect both humans and animals if proper precautions are not taken. The disease can be transmitted from flea bites and infected animals.
While modern antibiotics can prevent complications and death if treated quickly enough, itâ€™s still a major threat. The disease can cause painful, swollen lymph nodes, fever, chills, and coughing.
The black plague is responsible for one of the deadliest pandemic in human history which saw it killing more than 200 million people in the 4th century.
However, the plague is making a comeback, and the World Health Organization has categorized it as a re-emerging disease. A teenager in Mongolia is the first reported death from the black plague so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy