St Andrew motorcyclist dies in Portland crash

St Andrew motorcyclist dies in Portland crashTuesday, December 28, 2021
|
PORT ANTONIO, Portland – Sharn Michael Dougl as of Red Light District, Irish Town, St Andrew, died Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding crashed at Snow Hill in Portland.
Douglas was reportedly driving his motorcycle along the Snow Hill main road when he fell and sustained injuries to his upper body. He later succumbed to his injuries.
“Circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time, however, initial investigations reveal that the deceased was driving a black and red Yeng Yeng motorcycle when he fell, sustaining injuries to his upper body which resulted in his death,” a police spokesman said.
The scene was processed by teams from the police Accident Investigation and Reconstruction Unit (AIRU) and the Technical Service Division, and Douglas's body was removed to a morgue.
“The Portland police have increased speed checkpoints and other policing operations in the division in an effort to improve public safety. We believe that public education and the exercise of good discipline [are] critical to road safety,” said the police.
“As we move closer to the end of 2021 we are encouraging all persons to use the roadways responsibly. We also take this opportunity to remind motorists that they need to be cautious when operating motor vehicles and to refrain from consuming alcoholic beverages,” said the police.
The police, at the same time, have asked that anyone with information about the Snow Hill accident to call 119, 311 or the Port Antonio Police Station.
– Everard Owen
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy