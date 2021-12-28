St Andrew motorcyclist dies in Portland crash

PORT ANTONIO, Portland – Sharn Michael Dougl as of Red Light District, Irish Town, St Andrew, died Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding crashed at Snow Hill in Portland.

Douglas was reportedly driving his motorcycle along the Snow Hill main road when he fell and sustained injuries to his upper body. He later succumbed to his injuries.

“Circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time, however, initial investigations reveal that the deceased was driving a black and red Yeng Yeng motorcycle when he fell, sustaining injuries to his upper body which resulted in his death,” a police spokesman said.

The scene was processed by teams from the police Accident Investigation and Reconstruction Unit (AIRU) and the Technical Service Division, and Douglas's body was removed to a morgue.

“The Portland police have increased speed checkpoints and other policing operations in the division in an effort to improve public safety. We believe that public education and the exercise of good discipline [are] critical to road safety,” said the police.

“As we move closer to the end of 2021 we are encouraging all persons to use the roadways responsibly. We also take this opportunity to remind motorists that they need to be cautious when operating motor vehicles and to refrain from consuming alcoholic beverages,” said the police.

The police, at the same time, have asked that anyone with information about the Snow Hill accident to call 119, 311 or the Port Antonio Police Station.

– Everard Owen