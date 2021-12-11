St Ann at murder limit

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Already at the 50-murder limit set for itself this year, the St Ann Police Division is determined to do its best to prevent another killing.

“Based on [then] Commander [Dwight Powell's] intent, we don't plan to surpass 50 murders in the parish for the year. We are already at 50 and so there is not much room to manoeuvre,” said Inspector Cordel Jackson during Thursday's meeting of the St Ann Municipal Corporation. “Therefore, we know it will take extra effort, but I believe our team is motivated and we intend to do as best as we can. One life that is lost through criminal intent is a lot and so all of us as decent, law-abiding citizens need to ensure we do what is necessary to support the police.”

Murders are now 14 less than the 64 committed for the same period in the parish in 2020.

Jackson told the meeting of plans to introduce new tactics and pull additional resources to combat potential criminal activity, especially in the towns.

“We know that Ocho Rios, St Ann's Bay and Brown's Town are likely to see heightened activities. These towns are usually crowded due to the influx of additional vendors and that will create congestion and with that comes unsocial behaviour,” he said.

“We have covert operations and we have a system in place to reduce these happenings, as our duty is to ensure that the citizens of St Ann can feel safe and have a wonderful Christmas holidays and there on,” he added.

He said they would be relying on the JamaicaEye system and asked that areas near cameras be cleared of excess shrubbery that is hampering their efficient operation.

“Officers are already being placed at strategic points and we know that the demand of policing will necessitate long hours. We will be making it our duty to protect the parish,” Jackson vowed.