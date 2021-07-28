St Ann community again rocked by tragedy following death of taxi driver

The St Ann community of Claremont has again been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of a popular taxi driver affectionately called “Lando”.

The community had already been dealing with the death of another member, 18-year-old Ajay Henry, who drowned at a river in the parish on July 27.

According to community residents, Orlando Webb, who plied the route Claremont to Bamboo, lost his life in a domestic dispute early Wednesday (July 28).

Reports are that explosions were heard inside Webb’s Brittonville home and neighbours alerted the police.

Webb was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital where he later died.

Webb remembered as a jovial man

Webb, who grew up in the at Brittonville district and attended the community’s all age school, is being remembered as a jovial man.

According to one of Webb’s colleagues, who was still in a state of shock after learning of his passing, Lando was very pleasant to be around.

“Him never talk for purpose and if you said something he didn’t like he would just fan you off, he was a good man and didn’t deserve such an end,” said one of his colleagues

“ I use to work security with him, he was a nicehumble young man that I’ve known so well coz I He will surely be missed. R.I.P Lando, “ added another.

While police have confirmed the incident, they note that details are not yet available as detectives are still on the scene.