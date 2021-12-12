St Ann cops keeping an eye out for animal thieves

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — The police in this parish are assuring farmers they are working to keep thieves from stealing with their animals, a crime that intensifies at this time of year.

“This is of great concern to police… because we know the impact it has on persons who make their livelihood through this means. If one person loses an animal it is a lot, so we are trying to ensure that whatever produce farmers have, they are able to reap it and generate income,” Inspector of Police Cordel Jackson told last Thursday's monthly meeting of the St Ann Municipal Corporation.

He said the police have intensified their efforts to quell praedial larceny, working through a special unit that patrols the entire division and monitors established farms and farming communities. He also spoke of the role that animal owners can play in helping to keep thieves at bay.

“We also want to ask farmers to organise themselves in groups and assist the police to monitor their farms, and pass on the relevant information in the event they see anything that would cause us to act,” Jackson said. “Farmers should ensure that their animals have some distinctive mark so that in the event that they are stolen, we are able to identify them. Persons need to ensure they do these things and organise themselves to reduce every possibility of praedial larceny.”

He also asked that animals not be left to graze without proper supervision.

“We want to encourage our farmers to ensure that they don't tie their animals on the roadside without monitoring them as that will allow them to be picked up more easily,” said Jackson.