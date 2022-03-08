St Ann cops turn out for back-to-school

St Ann cops turn out for back-to-schoolTuesday, March 08, 2022
OCHO RIOS, St Ann — In case students have forgotten about how to safely use the roads and remain safe in challenging situations, police in St Ann on Monday marked the resumption of islandwide face-to-face classes with refresher courses.
“The instructions to the officers was that they should pay attention to all their schools in the areas of policing, so that way our impact can be significant right across the board,” said commanding officer for the parish, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell. “We did a lot of educational sessions this [Monday] morning about personal safety, child abuse, sexual offences etc.”
The cops will also be partnering with schools and monitoring transportation centres to ensure the safety of students as they travel to and from school.
“The safe commute of the children and the travelling public is also important. We know there will be increased traffic turnout on the main thoroughfares and the townships so we continue to do what we can from a law enforcement perspective to ensure that the public is safe,” said Powell.
