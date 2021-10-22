St Ann family rattled after suspected suicide by a second son

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — A man is reported to have committed suicide after allegedly attempting to murder his common-law-wife last weekend, a few years after his brother died under similar circumstances.

The man, who was found hanging on the morning of October 16, has been identified as Timiko Martin.

According to a report from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), “Martin had an ongoing dispute with a female when he attacked and strangled her, leaving her unconscious. He was later found hanging from a cord at a shop.”

The welding shop in which the body was found is owned by Martin's father, and is located at his parents' residence on Back Street in Great Pond, Ocho Rios.

Martin lived with his girlfriend a few miles away at Old Buckfield, near the Ocho Rios town centre.

Residents said they have two children together, but their relationship had been tumultuous.

The girlfriend, who was strangled and left for dead, has been released from hospital.

Martin's relatives, contacted by the Jamaica Observer, were not welcoming of the media attention.

It is at least the second time they are being hard-hit by such tragedy. A relative of the deceased brothers declined to give details about the two incidents, but described them as “sad”.

Having seen Martin's lifeless body hanging last weekend, the relative commented, “It is going to haunt me for the rest of my life.”

Residents told the Observer that Martin's brother shot and wounded his girlfriend a few years ago and was later found dead. There appears to be controversy over whether he was the one who fatally shot himself.

In the meantime, residents of Great Pond have expressed shock at Martin's suspected suicide, adding that he should not have taken his life at his parents' residence considering that he did not live there. They described the parents as loving and highly respected.

“The mother and father a two nice people dem. The father is well known all over the place,” said one resident.

Another resident added: “The two brothers lose dem life over woman. The first one did a build a big house beside him parents when him dead by the gun over a woman. The other brother could easily take over the house and finish it, but him dead now too. The two a dem never in need of anything. All now mi in shock.”