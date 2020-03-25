St Ann man suspected of drowning in tank, police launch probe

Detectives assigned to the St. Ann Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a senior citizen whose body was found in a water tank on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as 87-year-old Richard King, of Lumsden district, Bamboo, St. Ann.

Reports from the Bamboo Police are that, about 1:45 p.m., passers-by stumbled upon the body and alerted them.

Upon their arrival, Kingâ€™s body was seen afloat in the water.

The body was fished from the water, the scene processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.