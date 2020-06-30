St Ann mayor to face vote of ‘no confidence’

Minority members of the St Ann Municipal Corporation will submit a no-confidence motion against its mayor Michael Belnavis.

The news comes amid fresh allegations from the National Integrity Action (NIA) that the mayor captured government land and constructed a building on it in violation of the building code.

Minority Leader of the Municipal Corporation, Winston Brown, said, if the mayor does not heed the call to step down, the no-confidence motion will be tabled next week.

The embattled mayor came under fire earlier this month after it was made public that he spent a J$46 million on sanitising the town of Ocho Rios and $80,000 to install a charging port at the municipal office for his Porsche motorcar.

The mayor fired back at his critics labeling them as “bad-mind”.

Speaking at Monday’s COVID-19 press briefing Prime Minister Andrew Holness was asked about the allegations surrounding the mayor.

Holness noted that he was not yet briefed about the matter and based on his track record of handling such matters would act appropriately

“I have not yet received a full brief on all the issues. I met with minister McKenzie this afternoon we had a brief discussion he is to give me some more information on it,” said Holness.

“I’m always concerned about any allegations of impropriety and corruption. My job is to brief myself properly, bring the people in who are the center of any accusation, get full knowledge. And then once I’m satisfied that there is something there that requires action, then you would know by past track record, that I do act on these matters, “added Holness.