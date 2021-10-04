St Ann nurses proud to be on the front line

OCHO Rios, St Ann — Five months into vaccination blitzes being relied on to protect large swathes of the country's population against the novel coronavirus, nurses in St Ann have developed a range of coping mechanisms.

Among the tools that help them survive the long hours and wrath of sometimes angry members of the public is the recognition of the importance of their role.

“I'm genuinely happy to be a part of history. This is a life-changing experience. I've read about… persons who dealt with the fight against cholera and other communicable diseases. I feel like I have [something in common with] them because I am here now helping in the fight against another terrible disease,” said ShellyAnn Rose.

A public health nurse assigned to the Ocho Rios Health Centre, Rose was among health professionals at the Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios on Thursday, ready to vaccinate those who turned out for their first and second doses.

Though the job poses many challenges for her and other frontline workers, she approaches each blitz knowing that she is working towards a greater good.

“Persons come in and they might be agitated and even try to get mad at us nurses; but I always come with a clear head and tell myself that we are doing this to move towards something better. I also sometimes step out of [my role of] just being a nurse and speak with them as if I'm a patient waiting to be seen, so that way they understand better,” she added.

The historical context of nurses' roles has also not been lost on registered midwife Kibbia Moulton-Cunningham who became a nurse in 2018.

“It is a good feeling to know that we will go down in history as a set of people who did what we could to alleviate this pandemic as best as possible. Initially, it was challenging but as time progresses I've learnt coping strategies and it has become better,” the relative newcomer to the profession told the Observer. “Before I start each day I pray, because I find it calming and soothing. Then I just hope for a good day and try as best as possible to keep the crowd calm.”

As for Nicola Brooks, a registered nurse who has been in the profession since 1997, 'preparation' is her favourite armour when going into battle with COVID-19.

“Being organised is very important to me, so before each blitz I try to ensure the particular supplies we need are on site for the target population. Because if I am not prepared there will be a lot of confusion and this will change persons' minds about being vaccinated — and we don't want that,” said Brooks.

“It is a great experience to be a part of this life-changing time for our country. I take pride in administering vaccines because I care a lot about my patients and I feel happy to know that people are coming out to be vaccinated,” she added.