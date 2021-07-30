St Ann woman in custody after boyfriend's death

CLAREMONT St Ann — When Errol Webb heard explosions coming from his younger brother Orlando's house next door, it never crossed his mind that it was his sibling being murdered. But when he went to check at 6:15 am Wednesday, he stumbled upon the body of his 42-year-old sibling in a pool of blood on his bathroom floor.

Other residents who had heard the explosions called the police, who arrived to find Orlando's body with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The dead man's 24-year-old girlfriend is now in police custody in connection with his death.

On Wednesday, Errol Webb struggled to understand what could have led to his brother's death. He had never seen the couple in conflict during their one-year relationship, he said.

“The girl don't live with him, she just go and come. Sometimes she is there for a week or so,” said the 63-year-old man. “Me never see or hear them a war or nothing like that. Even [Tuesday] we were all at his farm.”

Orlando's death has left his family in shock. Only two years ago he and his 10 remaining siblings were mourning the death of their father.

“This shock mi because mi never expect nothing like this. When mi hear the gunshot mi believe that it was him trying to scare some dogs away or something,” Errol told the Jamaica Observer. “Wi lose wi father two years ago and now our brother. It rough, and mi cry because it hurt. But we have to cope with it still. Everybody come along and try to offer their kind words same way.”

He said he and his brother, who both lived in Brittonville, Claremont, shared a very close relationship.

“Mi brother live a stone's throw from me, so wi live good. Any little thing mi can call on him. We nuh have no arguments or nothing like that because him was very quiet; don't make any trouble and him is a man that not even talk much,” he shared.

Orlando is survived by an eight-year-old daughter. His son died a few years ago from cancer.

According to Errol, his brother worked as a security guard at a supermarket in Ocho Rios.

“Him take care of him family. Him use to drive for JUTA (Jamaica Union of Travellers Association) tours but since the COVID come in and everything did a get lock down him decide to join the security company,” he said. “Him do his farming too. Right now him have pigs and Irish potato on the farm.”