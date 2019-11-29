St Catherine win first Walker Cup title

St Catherine High defeated Excelsior 3-2 at the National Stadium on Friday (Nov 29) to win the Walker Cup schoolboy football competition for the first time.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was on hand to watch his old school lift the cup.

The win was influenced by a brace by Assanie Brown, who netted in the 39th and 45th minutes. Kamau Davis scored the first goal to equalise with Excelsior. Jhevan Smith gave Excelsior the lead in the 29th-minute, and it seemed the Mountain View-based school was on their way to winning an eighth Walker Cup title.

St Catherine seemed to play with a greater level of energy after Holness entered the National Stadium. Davis equalised for Catherine when Rhajneil Brown dribbled down the right flank and crossed inside to him. Davis turned beautifully on his marker to squeeze the ball into goalkeeper Pepetto Smith’s near post.

Brown capitalised on defensive errors by Excelsior for St Catherine High’s two other goals. Both his goals were from set plays that the defenders failed to clear. Smith converted from the penalty spot, after a foul inside the area.