St Catherine woman charged after wounding man with stone

A St Catherine man who used a stone to injure a man during a disagreement was charged on Thursday (March 26).

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 10:15 p.m., Stacy-Ann Alberga allegedly had a dispute with a man when she used a stone to hit him on the head.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

36-year-old Alberga of Carless Drive, Gregory Park in the parish is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court to answer to the charges of Unlawful Wounding and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

A court date has not yet been finalized.