St Catherine woman charged after wounding man with stone

St Catherine woman charged after wounding man with stoneMonday, March 30, 2020
|
A St Catherine man who used a stone to injure a man during a disagreement was charged on Thursday (March 26).
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 10:15 p.m., Stacy-Ann Alberga allegedly had a dispute with a man when she used a stone to hit him on the head.
The man was taken to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.
36-year-old Alberga of Carless Drive, Gregory Park in the parish is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court to answer to the charges of Unlawful Wounding and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.
A court date has not yet been finalized.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy