St Catherine’s COVID-19 lockdown extended by 3 days

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said that cabinet has decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown of St Catherine by another three days.

Holness said the extended curfew will begin on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:00 am and end on Friday, May 1 at 6:00 am.

He said the decision to extend the measure was based on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

St Catherine has been under lockdown since Wednesday, April 15, when after a slew of coronavirus cases were detected at the Alorica call centre in Portmore.