St Elizabeth gets new JPs

Custos of St Elizabeth Beryl Rochester (seated left); Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck (seated centre) and acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane (seated right) celebrate with newly commissioned justices of the peace in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, on Thursday.

