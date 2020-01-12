St Elizabeth gets proactive ahead of predicted drought

Mayor of Black

River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, says the Municipality will be proactive in

its approach to mitigate the effects of drought in the parish, as the country

enters yet another dry period.

Sangster, who was addressing Thursday’s (January 9) monthly meeting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River, cited a recent report from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica that sections of the island could experience a deficit in rainfall.

Swift action

Against this background, he said the Municipality will be taking swift action to procure sterilised water trucks and have the precious commodity trucked to drought-stricken communities in St Elizabeth.

The Mayor said that it is imperative that the trucks help to alleviate water shortages across the parish.

“Last year, we moved a little late in getting sterilised trucks to roll out [but] we will have to look at making an earlier step this year to securing these vehicles,” Sangster noted.

“We are going to have to be very proactive now and take all the necessary steps to prepare ourselves to face the challenges that may arise,” he added.

Sangster also indicated that the Municipality is anticipating the new water trucks to be procured by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development during financial year 2020/2021.