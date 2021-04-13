St Elizabeth records five more COVID-19 deaths; 161 new infections reported in Jamaica

Six more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus since March 2020 to 682, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

With the exception of a 66-year-old Manchester man, all of the victims were from the parish of St Elizabeth.

Three-hundred and eighty-four people are being treated in hospital for the virus 37 of them are critically ill and 35 have moderate symptoms.

There were 161 new confirmed cases of the disease yesterday, bringing the overall case count to 42,924. The increased cases have resulted in a rise in the positivity rate, now at 25.7 per cent.

The number of active cases are 22,802.

Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine, the nation’s most populous parishes, continued to lead with the highest numbers of new infections recording 37 and 14 new cases each. St Ann had 11, St James 10, St Thomas 29, Portland 8, Trelawny 5, Manchester 3, St Elizabeth 0, Westmoreland 8, Hanover 6, Clarendon 10, and St Mary had 20 new cases.