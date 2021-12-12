St James fire chief to retire

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Career firefighter Dolfin Doeman has been lauded by the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) for his years of service to the city of Montego Bay as he heads into retirement.

Doeman, the superintendent for the St James Fire Department, was honoured during the corporation's regular monthly meeting last Thursday.

“It is my understanding that this is the last meeting for Superintendent Doeman before he goes into retirement, so I would just like to say that [he] has been a very competent, dedicated and committed superintendent,” said mayor of Montego Bay Leeroy Williams.

After almost 40 years of service to Montego Bay, Mayor Williams said the fireman will be missed for his hard work and commitment.

“He has served the city of Montego Bay and, by extension, the parish of St James extremely well. Superintendent, we are going to miss you and if it was possible for us to prevent you from going on retirement, we would have. But, that is not our prerogative so we are going to allow you to go in peace,” the mayor said.

Councillor for the Spring Garden Division, Dwight Crawford (Jamaica Labour Party), also reminisced on what he described as the fireman's impressive work ethic.

“Mr Doeman is a gentleman, he has been a great representative to the Jamaica Fire Brigade. He is accessible and he gets to it whenever you call him,” said Crawford.

He added: “He has left the bar very high and I trust that the person who comes after him will have some difficulty trying to reach it, but I am sure he will be equal to the task.”

Sharing that his retirement will take effect in early January, Doeman thanked the SJMC for its continued support throughout his 38-year career.

“I proceed on retirement leave on January 7 and I want to thank the councillors and this municipal corporation, as well as other agencies in the parish that have given me sterling support over the years that I have been in charge of the St James Fire Brigade,” said the superintendent.

The fireman added, “I must thank the municipal corporation for also giving me the opportunity to serve. In fact, it was this corporation, back then the parish council, that recruited me in 1982 and so, I am very grateful for the opportunity given to me to serve the people of St James.”