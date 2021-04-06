St James man charged for wounding with intent

THIRY-FOUR-YEAR-OLD Desmond Tate, otherwise called Bupsy, labourer of Ackee Lane, Roehampton, in St James has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Roehampton square in the parish on Wednesday, March 2.

According to the Anchovy police, about 7:30 am the accused – armed with a machete – approached a man and demanded to be paid $2,000, which was allegedly owed to him. The man tried to escape, during which the accused allegedly used the machete to inflict several wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

On March 31, the accused attended the Anchovy Police Station to make a report and was arrested. He was subsequently charged on April 3. His court date is being finalised.

Man charged with illegal possession of firearm, assault

Fifty-year-old Norris McLarty, security guard of Wareham Road, Kingston 2, was charged for illegal possession of firearm, assault at common law and assault occasioning bodily harm, following an incident at the Portmore toll booth in St Catherine on Saturday, April 3.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 11:00 am an argument developed between the complainant and a toll collector when the security guard, on duty at the toll booth, intervened. It is alleged that during the dispute the security guard used his company-issued firearm to hit the complainant.

The police were summoned and the security guard was subsequently arrested and charged. He is to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on April 20.

Multiple charges slapped on Bogue Heights resident

Detectives assigned to the St James Division arrested and charged a man for illegal possession of firearm, shooting with intent and assault at common law following an incident on Egypt Lane, Norwood, in the parish on Wednesday, March 10.

The accused is 26-year-old Kevon Brissett, otherwise called Scarry, vendor of Lagoon View, Bogue Heights, in St James.

Police said that about 7:30 pm the complainant was walking on the road when he was attacked by a group of men armed with firearms. The men held the complainant at gun point, however, he managed to escape after the assailants opened gunfire at him.

The complainant escaped injuries and reported the incident to the police. The accused, who was on bail, was arrested on Wednesday, March 24 and subsequently charged on Thursday, April 1.

Investigations are ongoing to find the other suspects involved in the incident.

Brissett's court date is being finalised.