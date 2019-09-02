St James Municipal Corporation disburses $12M to assist needy students return to school

The St James Municipal Corporation has disbursed $12 million to assist needy students with back-to-school expenses across the 17 parish council divisions.

“From the St James Municipal Corporation, we have distributed over $12million in book vouchers to children from our respective divisions. Our Minister of Local Government Minister, and by extension the Government saw it fit to empower councillors right across the 229 divisions across Jamaica with the necessary resources to assist children with book vouchers and other assistance,” said Mayor of Montego Bay Homer Davis.

“It has gone a far, far way. It might not touch everyone but it has gone a far, far way,” he added.

Davis lauded Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie for making the funds available to assist the needy students.

“It’s a big move and as I have been saying Minister McKenzie must be specially commended for this gesture,” David added.

Davis said he has been in the local council for 12 years and has only seen this level of support for the people under the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), which took power three years ago. Davis is also a member of the JLP.