St James police help to beautify Salt Spring Primary and Infant School

The aesthetics of

the Salt Spring Primary and Infant School in Montego Bay, St James, has

received a boost, courtesy of the St James police.

The work, undertaken by the police, in collaboration with men from the community, included replacing the school’s perimeter fencing, renovating the garbage receptacle and removing bulky waste surrounding the area.

A garden was also established, as part of the overall beautification of the school’s surroundings.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) also assisted in the execution of the clean-up exercise.

Head of the Community Safety and Security Branch for the St James police, Inspector Yvonne Whyte-Powell, said that the beautification project is to ensure the highest quality of education in an environment that is conducive for student growth.

Whyte-Powell added that the project was an extension of the summer camp programme. She noted that when the new school term begins, “the children coming out to play are no longer looking at garbage, but they are looking at an aesthetically pleasing place”.