St James records two deaths and 21 of Jamaica’s 47 new COVID-19 cases

St James records two deaths and 21 of Jamaica’s 47 new COVID-19 casesMonday, October 19, 2020
|
St James recorded 21 of the 47 new coronavirus cases in Jamaica on Sunday, as well as the two deaths that were linked to the virus.
The 47 new cases bring Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 8,321. With 21 additional cases, St James has recorded a total of 751 cases since COVID-19 was detected in Jamaica in March.
Kingston and St Andrew recorded seven new cases while there were 17 in St Catherine.
The two deaths that were documented on Sunday also came from St James. The deceased are a 65-year-old female and a 57-year-old male.
There were two coincidental deaths, but it is said that these fatalities were previously under investigation.
Meanwhile, there were 92 recoveries, bringing that number to 3,951. This means that there are now 4,084 active cases. It is understood that 171 patients are hospitalised with 46 moderately ill and 12 in critical condition.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy