St Kits to go into lockdown; state of emergency extended

St Kits to go into lockdown; state of emergency extendedThursday, April 09, 2020
|
A one-week lockdown will take effect Thursday night (April 9) in St Kitts and Nevis under an extended state of emergency announced by Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris.
The move is part of efforts by the twin-island federation to stem the spread of COVID-19.
A total 24-hour curfew or lockdown will begin at 7:10 pm and stay in effect until April 16 at 6 am, he said in a televised address to the nation Wednesday night.
“No one should be away from their residence unless he or she has a special exemption as an essential worker or has a pass or permission from the Commissioner of Police,” Prime Minister Harris cautioned.
He also announced that the State of Emergency which took effect on March 28 “on the grounds of the threat of a natural calamity of the coronavirus pandemic”, and was to continue until April 11, would be extended another week to April 18. At the time the State of Emergency was announced, there were two confirmed COVID-19 cases here. That number has increased to 11.
