St Kitts-Nevis extends ban on British Airways flights until Jan. 16

St Kitts-Nevis has extended the ban on British Airways flights until January 16, 2021.

The country extended its suspension on due to the emergence of the new variant of the coronavirus which was detected in the United Kingdom.

The federation, which has only recorded 33 cases of the virus, said it is exercising caution because so little is known about the new variant.

Prior to the ban, all travellers who arrived in St Kitts were required to present a negative RT-PCR test upon arrival and undergo a health screening at the airport.

Health authorities note that tourists must remain at their approved hotels and do a series of tests during their stay on the island.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws, the country will continue to monitor the developing situation in the UK, and will update its protocols accordingly.

Travellers are advised to regularly check the St Kitts Tourism Authority and Nevis Tourism Authority websites for updates and information on travel requirements.

St Kitts-Nevis boasts the lowest number of coronavirus cases amongst the Caribbean islands.

To date St Kitts-Nevis has only reported 33 cases of the virus, with three active cases, and zero deaths.