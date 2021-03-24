St Kitts-Nevis minister reaches out to US for vaccine donation

St Kitts-Nevis minister reaches out to US for vaccine donationWednesday, March 24, 2021
|
St Kitts-Nevis Minister of Foreign
Affairs Mark Brantley has asked the United States for a donation of COVID-19
vaccines for the twin-island federation and the wider Caribbean region.
Brantley, who is also Nevis’ premier, said he had made the request through correspondence sent to US Ambassador to the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados, Linda Taglialatela, in which he implored the Joe Biden administration to make vaccines available to the small island developing states with some urgency.
“We in the Caribbean continue to make the passionate plea that vaccines be made available to us with some alacrity,” he said.
“We are aware from reports in the New York Times…that the great United States of America has made vaccines available to Mexico and Canada. I have myself indicated to the United States that…having benefitted the other two borders Mexico and Canada, that it would perhaps be useful for them to think of their third border, the Caribbean, and to make vaccines available to us in the region as well.”
A statement issued on Monday by the Nevis Island Administration said the Premier made the disclosure during his presentation at a recent virtual forum hosted by the Organization of American States (OAS) on Legal challenges faced by the Caribbean in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Thursday, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne also wrote to President Biden requesting that Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries be given some of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses his government is providing to Canada and Mexico.
