St Kitts-Nevis to reopen borders at month end

The St Kitts-Nevis government today said it will fully reopen its borders to international commercial flights and travellers from October 31.

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris told a news conference that the opening of the borders of the twin-island federation will not only facilitate the return of tourists, but will also “allow our own nationals and residents abroad the opportunity to return home to their families, their jobs and their communities in a more regular and predictable way”.

St Kitts-Nevis, like many Caribbean countries had closed its borders as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Harris described the decision to reopen the borders as a significant development for the Federation.

He said that in preparation for the reopening of the borders, the government will continue to insist that citizens and residents comply with all health protocols, particularly the wearing of masks in public, the frequent washing of hands, as well as practising physical and social distancing.