Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris says the Parliament in the twin-island Federation has been dissolved but he has kept nationals in the dark as to when he would announce the date for the next general election that must be held by August 14.

In a national broadcast on Wednesday night, Harris, who is expected to lead his coalition Team Unity administration into the polls, said he had asked the Governor-General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, to dissolve the National Assembly from Tuesday, May 12.

“The next election will bring certainty to our federation, preserve our democracy, and allow us to continue to deliver a brighter future, creating employment and prosperity, building bigger homes, and keeping us safe. Let us stay together and see this through,” Harris said in the broadcast in which he outlined the successes of his administration since defeating the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party in the last general election five years ago.

“In this election, you will have a clear choice. You can go forward to a safer and brighter future with Team Unity or backward to the past which you rejected in 2015. I know that our federation will be safer and stronger with Team Unity,” he said.

Harris said that he wanted every citizen to “consider these elections seriously, soberly and with maturity.

“Keep the peace and stay out of trouble. When it is over, let us overcome and rise above our partisan differences and combine our energies to the task of building our beloved nation for the benefit of every man, woman and child.

“My fellow citizens and residents, I thank you for the opportunity to serve you, and I express to you my really nice to serve you again as Prime Minister with even greater vigour and skill steeped in experience and commitment,” he added.

He said since coming to office he has endeavoured to wear the mantle of Prime Minister “with commitment, distinction, and humility.

“My cabinet colleagues and I have dedicated ourselves to the task of delivering a better quality of life to all of our citizens and residents. We believe that we have been successful in great measure. Our record has shown that when faced with opportunities and or challenges, we have always responded effectively and efficiently,” Harris added.