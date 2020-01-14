St. Kitts PM congratulates Tsai Ing-wen on election win in Taiwan

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr

Timothy Harris has extended sincere congratulations to President of Taiwan Dr

Tsai Ing-wen who was re-elected in a landslide on Saturday (Jan. 11), securing

a second term and setting a new record in Taiwan’s elections with roughly 8.2

million votes (57.1 percent of the votes).

In a letter addressed to President Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Harris said that the emphatic victory for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and by extension the people of Taiwan amid a reinvigorated push by China to forcibly integrate both countries.

Beijing, in its strongest remarks since the re-election of Tsai Ing-Wen, warned that anyone seeking to keep Taiwan separate from China would “leave a stink for 10,000 years”.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, it gives me great pleasure to extend heartfelt felicitations to you, Vice President-elect Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party on your decisive victory at the polls,” Dr Harris said.

In congratulating her on being handily re-elected to a second term, Prime Minister Harris indicated that he wished to assure President Tsai Ing-wen that his country greatly values the relationship between the two nations and will strive to further strengthen those bonds.

“The Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis attach great importance to its friendship with the Republic of China (Taiwan) and as such we remain committed to strengthening this unparalleled bond in the years to come,” he asserted.

President Tsai Ing-wen expressed similar sentiments in July 2019, during her state visit to the twin-island, which saw her become the third President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to visit St. Kitts and Nevis.

“St. Kitts and Nevis has been a very, very good friend of ours and, especially on the international stage, we always have this friend of St. Kitts and Nevis helping us so that the voices of the Taiwanese can be heard by the international community. So, I came here to thank you for the help you have been extending to us over the years,” Dr. Tsai Ing-wen noted.

“Secondly, we want to come and to have a personal experience of this beautiful country, and I must say that you have a very beautiful country here and coming with us at this time is our tourist business group, quite a number of them,” she added.

Tsai Ing-wen made history as the first female President of Taiwan. She was sworn in as the 14th-term President on May 20, 2016.