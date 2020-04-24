St Kitts relaxing COVID-19 restrictions to allow limited business operations

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris Friday announced new regulations under the Emergency Powers Act that will allow businesses to operate for four days, as he reported that the twin-island federation was flattening the curve in its fight against the deadly COVID-19.

The current regulations remain in effect until Saturday at 6 am. After that, new regulations will be in place until Saturday, May 9, beginning with a total lockdown starting this weekend and ending on Monday, April 27 at 6 am. The relaxation of restrictions to allow businesses to operate will kick in at that time.

“On Monday and Tuesday, there will be limited operations, while on Wednesday there will be a 24-hour curfew, a total lockdown. On Thursday and Friday, businesses will again have limited operations before there is a 24-hour curfew…for the holiday weekend from Saturday, 2nd May to Tuesday morning, 5th May,” Harris said in an address to the nation Friday afternoon.

“From Tuesday 5th May to Friday 8th May, businesses will have four consecutive days of limited operations while there will be the nightly curfew before we enter the weekend of curfew.”

He said that as the government continues restrictions to maintain social distancing protocols to slow down the transmission of COVID-19 and help the country to cope with this pandemic, decisions pertaining to the relaxation of the restrictions were guided by the advice offered by medical experts.

St Kitts and Nevis has reported 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 260 tests carried out. Two people have so far recovered.