St Kitts to implement second phase of plastic ban in August

St Kitts to implement second phase of plastic ban in AugustMonday, January 13, 2020
The St. Lucia government says the second phase of the single-use plastic reduction will begin in August this year, one year after the first phase went into effect.
The Department of Sustainable Development said the second phase will restrict the manufacturing, sale, distribution and use of items prohibited under phase one.
“Also, on August 1, 2020, a ban on the importation of other single-use plastics foodservice containers as well as Styrofoam egg cartons will take effect,” it added.
The authorities said they wanted to remind the population that under the first phase enforced by the Styrofoam and Plastics (Prohibition) Act there is a ban on the importation of all Styrofoam and selected single-use plastic food service containers.
“Therefore, any Styrofoam and selected plastic food service containers arriving in St. Lucia after July 31, 2019, will not be released by the Department of Customs and Excise. The disposal and export of any restricted items arriving after July 31, 2019, will be at the expense of the importer.”
It also said alternatives to Styrofoam that are made from paper, bamboo, bagasse and other materials, are available from various local retailers, distributors and wholesalers.
Sustainable Development Minister, Dr Gale T.C Rigobert, said she is encouraged by the “continued support and passion demonstrated by members of the public on this initiative and welcomes further partnerships to strengthen St. Lucia’s environmental conservation and sustainability initiatives”.
