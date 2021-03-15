St Lucia advises 90-day wait after COVID infection to get vaccine

If you recently contracted COVID-19, you may need to wait 90 days before getting vaccinated. That’s according to St Lucia’s chief medical officer, Sharon Belmar-George.

Belmar-George made the comments at a press conference where she responded to questions about vaccinations after already having contracted the virus.

“The recommendation is that a period of 90 days since your antibody level against it will still be high so you’ll be protected from getting it a second time if that’s possible. So what the recommendation is that you wait a period of 90 days before,” Belmar George said

“Some countries have chosen to vaccinate everyone, whether or not they recovered and there weren’t any side effects from getting the vaccine if you had recently recovered. It’s just about making the most efficient and effective use and for giving the vaccine to those who need it the most,” she added.

The CMO further said that individuals do not need to have a COVID-19 test prior to being vaccinated.

St Lucia to date has inoculated 14,000 of its citizens, which is nearing 10 per cent of its population. The country plans to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of citizens to achieve herd immunity.