St Lucia closes airports as COVID-19 cases jump to 3

The Government of St Lucia on Monday announced the closure of all of the island’s airports.

According to the government, the closure forms part of the island’s efforts to contain the spread or the importation of new cases of COVID-19.

The closure, which comes into effect on March 23, 2020 at 11:59 pm, means that all airports will be closed to all incoming passengers from both commercial and private flights.

The closure is expected to be effective until Sunday April 5, 2020.

However, aircraft facilitating departing passengers repatriating from St Lucia will be permitted.

Air cargo operations are also permitted.

The island has already closed schools, imposed travel restrictions and scaled back non-essential services in an effort to contain the disease.