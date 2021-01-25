St Lucia confirms COVID variant in five cases

St Lucia confirms COVID variant in five casesMonday, January 25, 2021
|
St Lucia is the
latest Caribbean territory to record cases of the coronavirus variant.
The island’s Health Ministry has confirmed that five samples of positive COVID-19 cases were of the more easily transmissible variant from the United Kingdom.
However, all five have recovered since their December positive results. The five include two British nationals and three St Lucians.
“This new situation further emphasises the need for strict adherence to all protocols recommended thus far and to ensure increased vigilance at all levels where risk has been identified. The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue monitoring the situation and recommendations will be made as needed, guided by the science to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our population,” the ministry said in a statement.
Cases of the coronavirus variant were previously detected in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.
