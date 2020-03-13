St Lucia confirms its first case of coronavirus

St Lucia confirms its first case of coronavirusFriday, March 13, 2020
|
The Ministry of Health and Wellness on Friday (March 13) confirmed that St Lucia has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus.
The Chief Medical Officer Sharon Belmar George made the revelation at a press conference moments ago.
According to reports, the woman arrived in the Caribbean on March 7 from Gatwick on a British Airways flight, and had spent a week in Grenada before arriving in St Lucia on March 11.
Shortly after arriving the woman is said to have presented at a health care facility with mild symptoms.
A sample from the woman was sent to the regional body, The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing.
The Chief Medical Officer noted that the positive test result was received earlier today.
The woman has since been placed in isolation, along with another individual who is suspected to have the virus.
