St Lucia confirms third case of coronavirus

St Lucia confirms third case of coronavirusMonday, March 23, 2020
|
Speaking at a press conference moments ago, Chief Medical Officer Sharon Belmar George said that a third person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
According to Belmar George the woman who is currently in isolation returned home recently from the United States.
“Our third case is a 43-year-old female with a travel history to the US,” Belmar George said.
The Chief Medical Officer noted that the woman started experiencing flu-like symptoms on arrival and was tested for the coronavirus.
