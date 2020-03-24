St Lucia declares national state of emergency

St Lucia’s Governor General has declared a State of National Emergency on Monday (March 23) as the country ramped-up measures to further tackle the coronavirus.

The declaration was made in an extraordinary issue of the St. Lucia Gazette published and proclaimed under Section 17 of the constitution, which empowers the Governor General, Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac, to so do.

The proclamation states that the state of emergency has arisen ‘as a result of the occurrence of 2019-n CoV, an infectious disease known as COVID 19.’

The declaration of the state of emergency comes on the same day the government implemented a series of other measures affecting all non-essential services.

The state of emergency will allow the government to implement stringent measures that may become necessary without seeking usual parliamentary approval or invoking traditional mechanisms that will delay implementation.