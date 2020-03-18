St Lucia declares Thursday a National Day of Prayer amid COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has declared Thursday, March 19, 2020 a National Day of Prayer.

The Prime Minister made the declaration during his address to the nation on Monday evening.

“In the coming days, we will announce a National Day of Prayer to call upon God’s mercy. Taking into consideration the protocol on social distancing, it will not be a physical gathering but we will ask for everyone’s participation,” Chastanet said.

The main activity for the day will be a broadcast that will be aired on the National Television Network (NTN) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St Lucians are urged to tune in to the broadcast as well as to spend the day in reflection, prayer and virtual fellowship.