St Lucia extends COVID-19 protocols as virus continues to spread

St Lucia extends COVID-19 protocols as virus continues to spreadMonday, November 30, 2020
As St Lucia’s coronavirus cases continue to climb, the country’s National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC) has extended specific protocols until December 14.
The extension of measures extend to limit movement and curtail social gatherings, however some restrictions have been adjusted.
Despite group sports being strictly prohibited, athletes now have the ability, by way of special permission, to receive one on one training.
While educational institutions remain closed, students in programs that require laboratory and practical evaluations are allowed to attend the physical location, as well as, those in Grade 6 preparing for regional exams.
Health officials however have further restricted church attendance based on the size (the square foot) of the church.
On Sunday, St Lucia recorded five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed on island to 257.
