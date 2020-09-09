St Lucia no longer COVID-free after visitor tests positive

St Lucia no longer COVID-free after visitor tests positiveWednesday, September 09, 2020
|
St Lucia now has an active case of
coronavirus (COVID-19) following the positive confirmation of a visitor yesterday
(September 8).
The case is a 27-year-old make who arrived on the island on Sunday, September 6.
The Ministry of Health said he went through the necessary screening and proceeded to a COVID-19 approved accommodation.
Under the nation’s protocols, health authorities can conduct additional testing was deemed necessary for him.
Contact tracing for the positive case has started with the ministry saying it will ensure all contacts are identified and the required interventions taken to manage their risk of exposure.
“The Ministry of Health is also working closely with the hotel’s management to ensure that all measures are in place to minimise transmission to hotel workers and guests,” the ministry said.
The nation has now confirmed 27 cases of coronavirus and no deaths. All its previously recorded cases have recovered.
