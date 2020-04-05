St Lucia police charge fisherman who threatened prime minister

St Lucia police charge fisherman who threatened prime ministerSunday, April 05, 2020
|
The police have formally charged a fisherman who threatened to kill Prime Minister Allen Chastanet in a video that went viral on social media.
Charged for making use of threatening words is Steve Alexander, who is originally from the town of Canaries. Police said he was charged on Friday afternoon and remanded in police custody until April 8.
Alexander was arrested earlier in the week after the video surfaced, in which he threatened the prime minister over the sudden implementation of the 24-hour seven-day curfew to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.
The video was filled with creole-laced expletives. Alexander wore a mask in the video but that did not stop the authorities from tracking him down.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy