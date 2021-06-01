St Lucia removes quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated visitors

St Lucia removes quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated visitorsTuesday, June 01, 2021
|
Visitors and nationals who are fully vaccinated and, return a negative PCR test result on arrival in St Lucia will no longer be required to quarantine.
The government made the announcement on Friday (May 28) as a part of a series of amendments made to the COVID-19 Prevention and Control regulations.
In addition, up to 50 fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to gather, however they must seek authorization through the Ministry of Health.
Lawmakers said that the changes to the protocols were in keeping with the latest available scientific data.
However, measures such as mandatory mask wearing in public, social distancing and, hand washing and sanitizing; in addition to the nightly curfew remain in place.
St Lucia has recorded 5,067 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Over the last 14 days, a total of 185 new cases have been reported, with the country having a cumulative total of 188 active cases.
The majority of the new infections were recorded in the island’s southern region of Babonneau.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy