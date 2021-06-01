St Lucia removes quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated visitors

Visitors and nationals who are fully vaccinated and, return a negative PCR test result on arrival in St Lucia will no longer be required to quarantine.

The government made the announcement on Friday (May 28) as a part of a series of amendments made to the COVID-19 Prevention and Control regulations.

In addition, up to 50 fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to gather, however they must seek authorization through the Ministry of Health.

Lawmakers said that the changes to the protocols were in keeping with the latest available scientific data.

However, measures such as mandatory mask wearing in public, social distancing and, hand washing and sanitizing; in addition to the nightly curfew remain in place.

St Lucia has recorded 5,067 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Over the last 14 days, a total of 185 new cases have been reported, with the country having a cumulative total of 188 active cases.

The majority of the new infections were recorded in the island’s southern region of Babonneau.