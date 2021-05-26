St Lucia rocked by second double murder in a day

St Lucia rocked by second double murder in a dayWednesday, May 26, 2021
|
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Police have launched an investigation into the murders of two men from the east coast village of Dennery in the second double homicide within a 24 hour period.
The police have identified the latest victims as Daniel Prospere, 19, alias “Cesario” and Thomas Florent, 28, alias “Cole”.
Investigators said several gunmen fired upon the two men, who died at the scene. Residents in the area reported hearing a volley of gunshots on Monday night and social media video shows the lifeless bodies of the two men.
The shootings followed Sunday night's double murders in the southern village of Jackmel, in a drive-by shooting.
Police have identified the two victims as 25-year-old Jason Polius, and Tysha Raphael, 24. One other person had been injured in the shootings.
A relative of Raphael told the online publication, St Lucia Times, that she had gone to a nearby bakery when she was shot. She died at the scene.
Police have given no motives for the four killings.
