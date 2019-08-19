St Lucia Stars out of 2019 CPL

The St Lucia Stars will not be participating in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) that begins on September 4. This comes following the termination of the participation agreement between CPL Limited and Royal Sports Club LLC, the owners of the St Lucia-based franchise.

A new team from St Lucia is to be established in time for the start of the new season, CPL said in a statement released on August 10.

“On August 7, 2019, CPL Limited terminated the participation agreement between it and Royal Sports Club, LLC, the entity that operated the St Lucia Stars franchise. As a result of that termination, Royal Sports Club, LLC no longer has the right to operate a team to compete in the Caribbean Premier League tournament, and the St Lucia Stars will not be participating in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League, which begins on 4 September 2019,” the statement read.

“CPL Limited is in the process of establishing and operating a new franchise to be based in St Lucia that will participate in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League. More information about that new franchise will follow in due course.”

The news, coming so close to the start of the 2019 season, came as a surprise. However, when BUZZ reached out to former Stars captain, Darren Sammy, he said that it was too early to comment on the matter.

— Written by Chase