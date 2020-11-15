St Lucia to hire 200 wardens for COVID-19 compliance

St Lucia to hire 200 wardens for COVID-19 complianceSunday, November 15, 2020
|
Prime Minister of St Lucia
Allen Chastanet has said his administration will make funds available to hire almost
200 wardens to help police manage and ensure greater compliance with COVID-19 protocols.
According to Chastanet, the measure becomes necessary as St Lucians have largely disregarded COVID-19 rules.
“Because we as a nation are not practicing the protocols as we should, that’s why we’ve seen the virus spread much faster,” said Chastanet speaking at a National Emergency Management Advisory Committee meeting.
“If in fact, if we had been adhering…all of us, while we would have some spread we do not believe it would be to the magnitude we are seeing today,” he added.
Chastanet added that more stringent measures to prevent the spread of the virus will come into effect tomorrow.
One of the new measures Chastanet is expected to announce is the suspension of all social gatherings for the next two weeks.
St Lucia has 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths.
