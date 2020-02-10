St. Lucia to hold population and housing census in May

St. Lucia to hold population and housing census in MayMonday, February 10, 2020
|
St. Lucia is to conduct a population and housing census in May that the government says will assist in determining the strategic policies and programmes for the next decade.
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said that the aim of the census is to have a very comprehensive assessment of the country and “to allow for the accurate delivery of initiatives to remedy some of the ills in the society, such as poverty, inequality, substandard healthcare and the lack of adequate housing”.
The census will be held on May 12, when an estimated 550 enumerators will commence work Island wide and Chastanet said that he was urging all St. Lucians to cooperate with the enumerators as they carry out their duties.
He said the enumerators are currently undergoing a significant amount of training, in order to adequately prepare them to carry out this mammoth exercise and to allow for the most accurate collection of data. “The information which you will be providing is protected by law and you have the highest assurance that any information which you provide, will be dealt with in the strictest confidence. Please provide information which is as accurate as possible.”
The last census was carried out in 2010.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy