St Lucia to impose islandwide curfew

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said that the country would be enacting an island-wide curfew, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Chastanet made the announcement while speaking at a press conference earlier today.

The curfew, which is expected to come into effect on Monday, March 23, 2020, will run from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each day.

The PM noted that he had engaged the Attorney General’s office to prepare the necessary legislation to authorize the government to impose the measure.

According to the PM, the curfew is being imposed for two major reasons, one of which includes helping to enforce social distancing measures.

“Bars and restaurants are shut, people need to be back in their homes and not gathering into large crowds,” said Chastanet.

“And secondly, by closing down certain commercial offices, we have to make sure that people’s properties remain safe. And certainly to discourage anyone from believing that they can take advantage of this situation,” added Chastanet.

Chastanet noted that there are applications that companies can make for employees that will be working past the curfew period.

Once approved, these employees will be provided with badges from the relevant authorities, which will be used to identify them.